Teenager behind bars after alleged stabbing in Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) – A man in his 40s is in the hospital after allegedly being stabbed by a 16-year-old in Stewartville.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Olmsted County deputies responded to an assault call in the 2000 block of osprey Place NW in Stewartville Thursday afternoon.

Deputies learned that there was an argument going on between two adults in the house. OCSO says the suspect, a 16-year-old male, allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the man in his 40s twice in the upper body area.

The victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries are non-life-threatening. The suspect was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention center. He is facing charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault.