Teenaged murder suspect pleads guilty

(ABC 6 News) – Jenup Chop pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and two counts of attempted 1st-degree murder at what was supposed to be a motion hearing Friday, Dec. 13.

Chop, now 19, was one of three people originally charged in the June 2023 drive-by shooting of Gumdel Gilo.

Chop was later charged with 1st-degree and 2nd-degree murder.

RELATED: Details of Austin drive-by shooting murder indictments – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

A codefendant, Cham Oman, faces charges of aiding and abetting 1st- and 2nd-degree murder.

According to Chop’s plea deal, he will plead guilty to the charge of 2nd-degree murder–drive-by shooting in exchange for an executed 297-month sentence, or about 24.75 years, with credit for time already spent in Mower County Jail.

In exchange for the charge of attempted 1st-degree murder–drive-by shooting, he will receive a concurrent 210-month sentence.

And in exchange for the attempted 1st-degree murder sentence–with intent, while committing a felony, Chop will receive a sentence of 153 months consecutively, or after the 297-month sentence.

In total, Chop will serve a total of up to 140 months, or 37.5 years, and pay restitution to Gilo’s family and other injury victims, according to his plea agreement.

Ahead of the scheduled motion hearing Dec. 13, the prosecution entered motions to allow various statements Chop had made outside of court and away from law enforcement to be used as evidence in trial.

In late November, law enforcement also searched Chop’s cell for song lyrics he allegedly wrote, which contained the phrase “what they did made me pull that trigger.”

RELATED: Austin police search jail cell for potentially probative song lyrics – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com