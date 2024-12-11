TCO Stadium preparing for Minnesota Ice Festival

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — TCO Stadium in Eagan is getting ready to bring back the Minnesota Ice Festival.

Last year, it had to be canceled because of warm weather, but starting on Tuesday, 3000 blocks of ice will be dropped off.

The Ice Festival is set to open next month, and tickets are available now. Prices are about $25 for adults and $13 for kids.