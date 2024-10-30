Target announces early Black Friday sales

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Target is announcing some sales events ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The Minneapolis-based retailer says they will begin their Deal of the Day specials for Target Circle members starting this Friday.

Discounts of up to 50% off will continue to run each day through Christmas Eve, and next week, Target says they will have an early Black Friday sale from November 7th through the 9th.

There will also be a lineup of weeklong deals that will drop every Sunday starting this week.