Talking Vikings with Twin Cities Live co-host and former NFL linebacker Ben Leber

Carly One-on-One with Ben Leber

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Vikings are 12-2 after a whiteout win against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

In a not-so-pretty performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Vikings were able to overcome their visitors, beating the Bears 30-12.

Ben Leber was on the sidelines at the game. Leber is the co-host of Twin Cities Live, a show featured on ABC 6 News’ sister station, KSTP.

Leber also knows a thing or two about football, as he used to play as a linebacker in the NFL for several teams, including the Vikings themselves. He is an analyst for a Minneapolis-based sports radio station as well.

On Tuesday, ABC 6 News Daytime anchor Carly Berglund got the opportunity to chat with Leber about the biggest takeaways from Monday’s showdown.

Click the video at the top of this article to see the full interview.