Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend begins Friday in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are looking for a chance to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, you may want to grab a kid and head out to a lake with your rod and reel.

Starting Friday, it is Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend in Minnesota.

Any state residents can go fishing for free if you go with a child 15 years old or younger. It lasts all the way through Monday, January 20.

However, the DNR is reminding residents to double check the ice before stepping on it to catch some fish.