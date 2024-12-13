Syverson Truck Center begins distributing meals to families ahead of holiday season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- One local company, Syverson Truck Center in Rochester, is working to make sure that everyone can have a merry and bright holiday.

Over 140 meals will be distributed to families across Rochester schools by the truck center, with 5 meals allocated to each building. Meals will be packed on December 12th and distributed during the week of December 16th through the schools, ensuring families receive the support they need in time for the holidays.

ABC 6 News Reporter Brandon Antony was there on Thursday night as meals were beginning to be packed and interviewed members of the Syverson team. You can watch that interview above.

