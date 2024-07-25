SYFA Fencing Club visits the ABC 6 News studio

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Summer Olympics officially kick off on Friday, and one sport that will be featured may not be too familiar to some.

That sport is fencing, and ABC 6 News had the pleasure of welcoming the only USA Fencing sanctioned club in southern Minnesota to the studio on Wednesday: the SYFA Fencing Club.

Anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to chat with coach Kamau Wilkins to learn more about the sport and SFYA as some of the athletes put on a fencing demonstration.

