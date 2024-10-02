Suspect in patio crash granted conditional release

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The man charged in connection to the deadly Park Tavern crash in St. Louis Park is now walking out of jail.

Steven Bailey is accused of barreling through the tavern’s patio last month while drunk, killing two people and hurting nine others.

Now, Bailey has been granted early conditional release and will be out later this month. Bailey posted bond and will be sent to a sober living facility for home monitoring in about two weeks.