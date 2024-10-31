Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Owatonna

(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department has arrested a Owatonna man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on October 30, 2024.

According to the to the City of Owatonna, police were called to the 3700 block of County Road 45 North on Wednesday morning. There they discovered the victim of the crash, 31-year-old Taylor Dean Padilla-Ades of Lonsdale.

Later that day, police found a vehicle they suspected to be involved in the crash. They arrested a man associated with the vehicle, 42-year-old Derek Paul Denelsbeck. He is currently

being held at the Steele County Detention Center on probable cause felony criminal

vehicular homicide- leave the scene of a fatal crash. Denelsbeck is expected to be formally

charged by the Steele County Attorney’s Office on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Assisting agencies in this case are the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State

Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Owatonna Police Department, and anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 1-507-444-3800.