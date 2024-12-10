Supreme Court rejects challenge to Wisconsin school’s transgender policy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Wisconsin parents challenging a school district’s guidance for supporting transgender students.

The parents with children in Eau Claire Public Schools argued the school district’s policy violates constitutional protections for parental rights and religious freedom.

However, lower courts had deemed the parents lacked the legal right or standing to sue, and that the parents failed to present evidence that the school’s policy affected them or their children.

This comes after two law firms threatened to sue the Rochester school district, claiming its newly adopted transgender guidelines were unconstitutional.

