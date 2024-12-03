Supreme Court hears arguments in flavored nicotine case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Supreme Court is weighing whether the FDA unlawfully blocked the marketing and sale of sweet flavored nicotine products in recent years.

The agency denied over one million applications to sell candy or fruity flavored products that appeal to kids.

According to federal law, companies must show evidence that the products would promote public health, and the benefits to adult smokers would outweigh the risk of youth addiction.

The FDA said manufacturers failed to do that.