Supreme Court considers Tennessee ban on treatment for transgender teens

(ABC 6 News) — The nation’s highest court is hearing arguments on a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for teens.

The case was brought forth by a Nashville family whose 16-year-old daughter came out as transgender in seventh grade.

Last year, state lawmakers banned treatments the teen was undergoing, citing uncertain long-term harm. 25 other states have similar bans while major medical organizations endorse gender-affirming care.

A decision is expected in the next few months.