Supreme Court considers Tennessee ban on treatment for transgender teens

By KAALTV

SCOTUS considers Tennessee ban on treatment for transgender care

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The nation’s highest court is hearing arguments on a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for teens.

The case was brought forth by a Nashville family whose 16-year-old daughter came out as transgender in seventh grade.

Last year, state lawmakers banned treatments the teen was undergoing, citing uncertain long-term harm. 25 other states have similar bans while major medical organizations endorse gender-affirming care.

A decision is expected in the next few months.