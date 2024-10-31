The People’s Patriot Project supports Wreaths Across America

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Although Thursday is all about Halloween, volunteers are looking to spread holiday cheer by placing thousands of wreaths at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

It is part of an effort to make sure fallen veterans are commended for their service.

The Minnesota non-profit The People’s Patriot Project helping Wreaths Across America hopes to one day get a holiday wreath laid on every one of the nearly 200,000 headstones.

“25,000 last year, makes me want 30,000 this year. Really honestly, the more we can cover, the better it feels,” said Andrea Eichmann of The People’s Patriot Project.

However, they are still far from achieving their goal of 30,000 wreaths for this year with only about 7500 being sponsored so far.

Each wreath costs $17.