Superintendent Pekel says Rochester Public Schools will stay the course

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, Rochester Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel released a statement saying the district will stay the course in making everyone feel welcome.

He had this to say in the following statement:

“In recent days, I’ve received many questions about whether or not RPS is going to change course on our efforts to create schools and a system in which all students, staff, and families are welcomed, affirmed, and supported. The answer is no; we will not change course. RPS will continue this work, and the reason is that these efforts are critical to achieving our mission of helping all of our students thrive in school and in life.”

The statement goes on to add:

“We are monitoring discussions and developments at the national level, and we will respond to issues that impact Rochester Public Schools in a common-sense way that supports the academic success and positive development of all of our students.”