The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum held its annual Arts Festival and Outdoor Art Market Saturday.

(ABC 6 News) – The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum held its annual Arts Festival and Outdoor Art Market Saturday.

This year’s theme was “Super MacNider Art Party.” The video game theme encourages children to use their imaginations while creating exciting projects.

The day kicked off at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast. Arts activities for children, an art market of talented artists and live music were all part of the fun.

All events were located on the lawns of the museum and the adjacent Mason City Public Library. Admission was free and everyone was welcome.

Starting at 11 a.m., the museum sold food for festival goers to purchase, including hamburgers, walking tacos, root beer floats and more. Proceeds of the food sales benefit the Festival and Museum programming.

Children’s activities were offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and were free or for a small fee. A variety of projects were available with volunteers on hand to assist. Kids could create and take-home themed art projects like Zelda Potions, Sonic Spinners, Mario/Luigi Hats, Minecraft Bracelets, as well as enjoy the traditional favorites of easel painting, face painting, and steppingstones.

There was live musical entertainment on the stage in front of the museum throughout the day, including the Mason City Municipal Band, The Swampland Jewels, Lee Engele with the Donovan Johnson Trio and Jordan Messerole.

The Art Market was open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with many fine artists. It was an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind pottery, jewelry, sculptures, glass and more.

Participating artists were: TC Dakin of Kensett, Bruce Gordon (Artist by Nature) of Grundy Center, Rob Hoffman (Back Shop Creations LLC) of Rockford, Sarah Kargol (Art by Sarah Kargol) of Oskaloosa, Elizabeth Long of Central City, Collette Lorentzen (Collette’s Fine Art & Graphics) of Clear Lake, Bill Mateer of Sheffield, Julie Petit Thomsen (Leather & Gems Juliery) of Austin, Minn., Jesse Richardson (Callo Metal Art) of McCallsburg, Susan Roskens of Albert Lea, Minn., Kim Steenstra (Demarcate Designs) of Quasqueton, Meagan Steinberg (Wrist Flair Glass) of Saint Ansgar, Mary Stivers (Gigi’s Chimes) of Waverly, Andrew J Wroble of Harpers Ferry; artists from Ames are: Art Ciccotti (Ciccotti Art Glass), and Valerie Williams; artists from Waterloo are: Mickey & Dan Johnson (Lost Loon Studio) and Candida Deree (Blue Lily Creations by Candida); and hometown artists from Mason City are: Janelle Schiltz (Blooming Lotus Pottery), Andreas Soemadi (Artem Mathematica), Mariah Piippo (Piippo Works), DeeDee McCaslin (Inspire Spark Art), Alexa Johnson (Aesthetic Eye Art), Samantha Elmore (The Quilted Cup), Jen Reuter (Tanklady Creations), and Peggy Cornick.

More than 200 area citizens were recruited to volunteer during the festival.

The 2024 MacNider Arts Festival Sponsors are Bushel Boy Farms, Tierney Development & Construction, Burgmeier Dental, Central Park Dentistry, Clear Lake Bank & Trust, Dental Center of North Iowa, The Electricians, First Citizens Bank, Hank’s Plumbing, Hosmer Toyota, Krisy Marquis Insurance, North Iowa Community Credit Union, North Iowa Eye Clinic PC, NSB Bank, Raymond James, Router 12, Schupick & Associates, Accord Architecture, and the Generous People of North Iowa! Support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Iowa Arts Council, which exists within the Iowa Economic Development Authority

The MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. It’s located at 303 2nd Street SE, Mason City, Iowa.

More information about exhibits, programs and events can be found at the museum’s website, on Facebook or by calling 641-421-3666.