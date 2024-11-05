Suni Lee to be featured in Sports Illustrated

By KAALTV

Suni Lee home from the Olympics

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s Suni Lee will become the latest Olympian to be featured in a popular sports magazine.

In a social media post, Sports Illustrated announced Lee will be gracing the pages next summer. The magazine highlighted the two-time Olympian’s accomplishments in the gym and beyond.

Lee will join Olympian Sprinter Gabby Thomas as well as Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu in the publication’s annual swimsuit issue.