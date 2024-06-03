Summer kicks off with a splash: Rochester pool opens for season

(ABC 6 News) — Today at the Silver Lake pool in Rochester, summertime officially kicked off with a splash.

Silver Lake pool opened for the season at noon on Monday. Although there wasn’t a line out the door, some devoted swimmers filed in as soon as the gates were open.

The pool is open noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday. A child’s day pass is only 3 dollars, and an adult pass will cost you four.

The city said no annual passes are being sold this year due to extreme demand.

The Soldiers Field pool opening date is still yet to be announced, because construction on the pool was delayed by storms in the area.

However, Rochester Parks and Recreation said an opening date is very close.