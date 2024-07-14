Summer gardening tips

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Every year the Rochester Garden and Flower Club puts on its citywide garden tour, showcasing the best and most unique gardens throughout the Med City.

From the smart gardens at RCTC, to backyard veggies and rows of flowers, the garden tour has a little bit of everything.

However, gardeners of all shapes and sizes struggle from time to time with the forces of nature.

Although we’ve had so much rain, it’s going to start turning really hot,” said Pamela Hein, coordinator of the Rochester Garden and Flower Club. “Those gardens, just because we’ve had all the rain previously, are gonna dry out.”

With temperatures creeping up around 90 degrees Saturday, there’s no doubt the summer heat has arrived, turning an otherwise pleasant hobby into something more hazardous.

Fortunately, the simplest tricks are often the best.

“We get out in the morning and get our work done, and then in the evening,” said Mary and Ivan Idso, who were featured in the garden tour. “So, we stay inside during the day for the most part.”

The number one way to beat the heat for you and your plants is to stay hydrated.