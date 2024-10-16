Substitute teacher who reportedly reenacted George Floyd murder at Woodbury High School ‘no longer employed’

Substitute teacher that reenacted George Floyd murder at Woodbury High School under investigation

(KSTP) – Officials at Woodbury High School are responding after a substitute teacher reportedly reenacted police actions that led up to the murder of George Floyd on Monday. Now, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned that person is no longer employed by the company used for substitute teaching services.

A letter sent to families from Woodbury High School Principal Sarah Sorenson-Wagner said the substitute teacher’s behavior was “racially harmful” and not contained to one class period but observed over the course of four classes.

On Wednesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was told by Kelly Education, which owns Teachers on Call, that “the substitute teacher is no longer an employee” and went on to say they “recognize the significant public trust placed in us to ensure our substitute educators maintain a safe learning environment.”

Students reported the following conduct:

Put a student on the ground in front of the class as part of a reenactment of the police actions that resulted in the murder of George Floyd.

Reenacted the prone restraint that resulted in the murder of George Floyd.

Twisted a student’s arm behind the student’s back and showed pressure points on the chin and face.

Spoke about a bar fight and fake punched a student with his fist “really close” to the student’s face.

“Invaded students’ space” and mimicked holding up a gun and pointing it at students.

Repeatedly made racially harmful comments.

Told sexist jokes.

Spoke in disturbing detail about dead bodies he had seen, and shared explicit details about two sexual assault cases he investigated.

Shared specific names of people he arrested.

Stated that “cops would be the best criminals” and that “they know how to get away with stuff,” stating that he once got an “A” on a paper about how to get away with murder.

Spoke at length about his gun collection.

Stated that “police brutality isn’t real.”

Principal Sorenson-Wagner said students reported that the substitute teacher said he thought students would want to hear about his life as a police officer. The substitute teacher is not a police officer in Minnesota.

The letter to families also said, “The full report has been submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education and PELSB (educator licensing department). We have trespassed this person from stepping foot on any district property and are collaborating with the Woodbury Police Department to investigate this incident.”

Later, the letter added, “This reported behavior is reprehensible. I am embarrassed, and I am sorry this happened to our students. We will take as much time as students need to listen and create open space for courageous conversations that lead to healing, action and education.

The reported actions are not, and will not, be tolerated at Woodbury High School or in South Washington County Schools. We are partnering with Teachers on Call, our substitute contracted vendor, to ensure that this person is removed from the Teachers on Call substitute list and will never be allowed to fill any vacancies in our school district.”

Woodbury police issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding the incident:

“Woodbury Public Safety is aware of the incident that occurred at Woodbury High School on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. We are disturbed by the preliminary information of what occurred. The substitute teacher who was involved in this situation has no affiliation with Woodbury Public Safety. We value our relationship with the South Washington County School District and will continue to work closely with them. The safety of the students, teachers, staff and our community is our top priority. We will investigate this incident to the fullest extent, while showing compassion to the students impacted.” Jason Posel, Chief and Director of Public Safety

Police added while they’re in the very preliminary stages of their investigation, there is no case file, and no one is in custody.

The letter sent to families from Principal Sorenson-Wagner can be viewed in full below, as well as the full statement from Kelly Education.