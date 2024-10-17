Study shows diabetes drugs may reduce risk of overdose

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new study of the effects of diabetes drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic may have even more unexpected benefits other than weight loss.

The study of 1.3 million Americans shows a reduction in the risk of overdose and alcohol intoxication for those with substance disorders.

In fact, those taking Ozempic had a 40% lower chance of experiencing an opioid overdose, and the risk of alcohol intoxication was cut in half compared to those not taking the drug.

“I have no desire to drink wine anymore. That’s crazy to me because I couldn’t stop before,” said Ozempic user Christie Martin.

Those results found no underlying health issues as well as those with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or both.

Although scientists don’t fully understand the results, some studies indicate so-called “reward” receptors in the brain are activated, making users feel more satisfied.