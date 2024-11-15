Study ranks Olmsted County as the 10th wealthiest county in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – A study has ranked Olmsted County as the 10th wealthiest county in Minnesota, a press release said Friday.
The study was done by financial technology company SmartAsset. Every year, SmartAsset releases its study on the wealthiest counties in the U.S.
Counties were measured based on residents’ investment income, property value and median income, the release noted.
Here are some of the measurements SmartAsset recorded for Olmsted County in this study:
- Median income: $90,420
- Investment income: $39,068
- Median home value: $332,620
- Wealth index: 27.88
To see additional details on the study, click here.