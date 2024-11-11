Students to attend STEAM Summit at RCTC

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The doctors and scientists of the future will be heading to Rochester this week for the 2024 STEAM Summit.

The summit will be held by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce as more than 2500 middle and high schoolers pursuing careers in math and science will be in attendance.

The students will have a chance to visit nearly 100 exhibits from around the area. The STEAM Summit runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at the RCTC Regional Sports Center.