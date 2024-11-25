Student arrested for posting threats toward Luther College

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) – A student from Illinois was arrested Monday morning after confessing to posting threatening messages targeting Luther College in Decorah.

The Decorah Police Department says at 1:31 a.m., officers were notified by Luther Security of a student posting threats on Instagram.

Police say the posts included references to a violent anime series and suggested to “kill 80% of the students at Luther.”

Officers confirmed the threat and detained 20-year-old Peter Bumba. During questioning, Bumba admitted to posting the messages.

Bumba was arrested for making terroristic threats, a class D felony. He was booked in the Winneshiek County Jail.

Police searched Bumba’s room and vehicle, but did not find any weapons.

Police say there is no threat to Luther College or the community.

According to a profile on Luther College’s website, Bumba is a junior majoring in music education.