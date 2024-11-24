Fire put out on makeshift greenhouse in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Fire crews extinguished a fire on a makeshift greenhouse building in southeast Rochester on Saturday.

The fire took place at 2731 Knollwood Dr SE at 6:51 p.m., and Rochester Fire Department arrived on the scene at 6:59 p.m.

Firefighters on scene say there was no damage to the main house, only the greenhouse. RFD believes the greenhouse will be a total loss.

There were no injuries to the house occupants or firefighters.

There were initially six firetrucks on scene and the fire took about ten minutes to put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rochester Police and Mayo Ambulance were also present at the scene.