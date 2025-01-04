Shed is a “complete loss” after fire in Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – A shed housing several animals in Eyota was determined to be a “complete loss” after a structure fire on Saturday.

The fire occurred at 7220 30th Street SE at 1:47 p.m.

In a press release, Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said crews noticed a very large plume of black smoke from several miles away. Upon arrival, RFD crews encountered a fully involved shed fire in a rural setting.

Firefighters immediately deployed fire attack hose lines to attempt to knock down the large body of fire and protect the exposures. As more crews arrived on scene, fire attack teams conducted a water shuttle operation, with the help of Eyota firefighters.

The fire burned through most of the building before it was under control. Crews remained on scene cleaning up hot spots for an extended period of time.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. There are no details on the condition of the animals inside the shed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Eyota Ambulance, People’s Co-Op, Eyota Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office all assisted at the scene.

