Stewartville Winterfest coming soon

(ABC 6 News) — If you are having trouble finding winter fun without the snow, Stewartville is ready to celebrate with plenty of activities to keep the winter spirit alive.

On Tuesday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram was joined by Megan Romens, the chairwoman of Stewartville’s Winterfest to learn more about what attendees can expect.

The schedule can be found below:

Tuesday 2/4 — Kids Craft Night

Wednesday 2/5 — Blizzard Bingo

Thursday 2/6 — Galentines – Ladies Cocktail Cruise

Friday 2/7 — Fall in love Friday shopping

Saturday 2/8 — Cabin Fever Craft Sale/Daddy-Daughter Dance

More information can also be found by clicking here.