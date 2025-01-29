Stewartville Winterfest coming soon
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — If you are having trouble finding winter fun without the snow, Stewartville is ready to celebrate with plenty of activities to keep the winter spirit alive.
On Tuesday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram was joined by Megan Romens, the chairwoman of Stewartville’s Winterfest to learn more about what attendees can expect.
The schedule can be found below:
- Tuesday 2/4 — Kids Craft Night
- Wednesday 2/5 — Blizzard Bingo
- Thursday 2/6 — Galentines – Ladies Cocktail Cruise
- Friday 2/7 — Fall in love Friday shopping
- Saturday 2/8 — Cabin Fever Craft Sale/Daddy-Daughter Dance
Watch the video above to find out more about the fun that will be in store at Stewartville Winterfest.
More information can also be found by clicking here.