Stewartville receives $1.1 million grant from DEED

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Stewartville has received a $1.1 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

It’s part of DEED’s Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program, a press release said Thursday. This month, the City of Stewartville was told by DEED that its application for $1,055,000 had been approved for funding.

The City of Stewartville said it will collaborate with United Therapeutics (UT) to support its addition to the Schumann Business Park. This includes creating new public infrastructure to encourage future growth and development, the press release stated.

According to the City, the planned cost for the new road and utility extensions is $2,110,000, with awarded funds from DEED assisting in financing the project.

“The City is deeply grateful to DEED for the grant, which was made possible through

the outstanding collaboration between City staff and the team at SEH,” said Finance

Director Karla Strain. “This funding will drive continued growth and development

within the Schumann Business Park, and we’re excited to see this project move

forward.”

Strain further explained that UT is a biotech medical company that aims to save lives in innovative ways. This includes developing solutions for organ transplantation and pulmonary diseases.

UT reportedly works with regional partners such as the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and the National Institutes of Health. This collaboration is to advance the field of organ manufacturing and improve the quality of life for people with end-stage organ failure, according to the City of Stewartville.

Overall project costs will consist of Sanitary and Storm Sewer, Water, Streets &

Sidewalks, and engineering costs during construction, the press release explained.

“We are currently working with SEH in drawing up plans for construction and

anticipate on going to bid sometime late January,” said Stewartville EDA’s Sandra

Drees.

The City of Stewartville said construction of the new roadway and utilities will start in the summer of 2025.