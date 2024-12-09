Stewartville man dead, 1 seriously injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

(KSTP) – A Stewartville man is dead and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a business parking lot on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and started providing medical aid. Both victims were brought to the hospital, where one of them later died and the other remains seriously wounded.

On Sunday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Ramone Rashawn Blue, of Stewartville. His manner of death was homicide.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene before police arrived, as officials continue to investigate.