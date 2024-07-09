Stewartville Fire Dept. welcomes four new members

Stewartville FD held a pinning ceremony adding four new firefighters.

(ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Fire Department welcomes four new faces into its ranks after a pinning ceremony Monday night.

The new members of SFD all say they’re very excited to officially become firefighters and be able to serve their community.

“I have some family that’s been in the service for quite a while doing some firefighting and it’s been an honor to talk to him and learn from his passion,” said one of the new members, Payton Mansagar.

Six months of training led up to the moment Mansagar and four of his fellow trainees would finally become full-fledged firefighters.

“Pretty much every Monday night we’ve been down here working with the guys and gals on the department to learn kinda what they do, so it’s been sobering and lot, you know, but it’s been really exciting,” said another new member, Timothy Lane.

“With the four additional members that were putting on tonight, we’re staffed pretty well,” said Stewartville Fire Chief Brandon Dohlman. “Some of those members are able to contribute daytime availability as well, which as most small town departments know is critical.”

While there are still four open spots available on the team, Stewartville Fire is fortunate to be comfortably staffed, now with 36 total members.

“They key is to get the right members in place and the right people,” said Dohlman.

These four new members are ready to step up to any challenge they may face.

“It’s definitely physically demanding, which has been okay, but you don’t realize how much, you know, when you’re wearing a full mask and you’re fighting fire and doing things, it’ll wear you out, so it’s really, that was humbling,” said Lane.

While the Stewartville Fire Department is lucky to have no shortage of applicants, but many departments around the country can’t say the same.

If you have any interest in becoming a firefighter, reach out to your local fire department.