Steele County Fair rolls on into the weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The Steele County Fair is in full swing in Owatonna through the remainder of the weekend.

At 2 PM on Friday, an 80th birthday celebration was held for Smokey the Bear at the DNR booth which included free cake.

Later on Friday night, Chris Janson will take the Grandstand stage along with guest Mason Dixon Line.

The weekend is also filled with plenty of fun events as the National Eagle Center will be at the Great Outdoors Center at 5 PM on Saturday while the Grandstand event is Bulls and Barrels starting at 7:30 PM.

Sunday’s events include Paul Bunyan at the Great Outdoors Center at noon while a demolition derby will also take place at 2 PM on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the Grandstand events.

The carnival opens at noon each day as well.