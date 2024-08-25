Staying cool in excessive heat

(ABC 6 News) – Due to extremely hot weather expected Sunday and Monday, the City of Rochester and Olmsted County reminds residents of ways to beat the heat.

The City of Rochester provided the following information in a press release, saying the health and safety of community members a top priority.

Rochester Public Library is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday.

The following beaches in Rochester and Olmsted County are free to the public: Foster Arend Park (4051 E. River Road NE, Rochester) is open from Noon – 8 p.m. Cascade Lake Beach (88 23rd Avenue SW, Rochester) is open from 6 a.m. to dusk. The swimming beach at Chester Woods Park is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is activating the “Cool Place to Be” program, which offers free rides to people seeking refuge from the conditions, today (Heat Advisory) and tomorrow (Excessive Heat Warning). Let an RPT driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be,” and no fare will be charged. Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so please check with the driver to be sure you do not wind up far from home.

Salvation Army’s Community Center (20 1st Ave NE, Rochester) is open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Public health officials encourage residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and utilizing air-conditioning. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings during the heat of the day such as libraries and community centers, malls, and movie theaters.

Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down, even for a few minutes.

Quick tips: