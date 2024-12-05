State officials discuss the new Minnesota budget forecast

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, a new Minnesota budget forecast was released, suggesting a $616 million surplus in the state through 2026-27.

However, this surplus was about $1.1 billion below the previous estimation, with the state projecting revenue cuts and higher spending on things like long-term care and special education.

With the new budget forecast being released, ABC 6 News talked with a couple state officials to hear how we arrived at this point, and what this may mean for Minnesota residents moving forward.

The first of these discussions was with Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson, which can be viewed below:

Then, Rep. Tina Liebling shared her thoughts on the new budget forecast. That discussion can be viewed below: