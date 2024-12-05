State leaders encourage shoppers to support small businesses

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The halls are being decked, holiday shopping is in full swing, and festive celebrations are underway.

As you head to the stores this holiday season, state leaders are hoping you will support local small businesses.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) took a tour in Minneapolis on Tuesday to highlight some success stories.

The department says small businesses employ three quarters of all employees in Minnesota, and money spent at those places has a positive ripple effect on the community.

DEED is encouraging anyone who shops at a small business to spread the word online and show support through social media.