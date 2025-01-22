Starbucks bathroom policies under fire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Coffee giant Starbucks has ignited a debate about bathroom policies.

They have restricted their restrooms to only paying customers. However, rules regarding restroom access in restaurants vary by state, city, and county rules.

21 states, including Minnesota, require retailers to allow customers with qualifying medical conditions to use their private facilities.