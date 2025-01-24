St. Paul Winter Carnival returns for 139th year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The St. Paul Winter Carnival has officially returned.

This year marks the 139th carnival celebration, making it the longest-running winter festival in the country.

This year there are 50 events in total across the city, ranging from ice and snow sculpting, a parade, a royal coronation, and much more.

This year’s carnival runs through February 1.