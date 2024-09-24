St. Paul edition of Monopoly to be released next year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The classic board game, Monopoly, is creating a St. Paul edition.

Mr. Monopoly has been seen all over the capital city, and now, the game manager, Tim Barney, needs ideas from the public for who and what should be featured on the board.

“We want to hear from you about the favorite hole in the wall joints, mom and pops, all the way up to some of the biggest internationally known companies, organizations, non profits, restaurants, sports teams, schools, you name it. Whatever makes Saint Paul special that’s what we want to feature in the game,” Barney said.

Back in the 1990’s, Monopoly created a Twin Cities edition of the game, and it has plans to do a Minneapolis edition down the road.