Spring Valley woman injured in Hwy 218 crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after a two vehicle crash in Steele County Saturday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 9:28 p.m.

The crash report states 52-year-old Molly Mitchell of Spring Valley and 42-year-old Miranda Grieger of Owatonna were both heading southbound in Highway 218, when they made contact near Bixby Lane.

Mitchell was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Miranda Grieger and her passenger, 37-year-old Matthew Grieger of Owatonna, were not hurt.

Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted MSP at the scene.