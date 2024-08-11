Spring Valley Business giving back to local charity

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Matt’s Body Shop and Tire Service donated to Non-Profit Wrench Inc. to help them continue their work.

The donation will help Non-Profit Wrench Inc. continue their work providing handyman, automotive and other services free of charge to those who are disadvantaged or living in poverty.

Non-Profit Wrench Inc. will be opening up their shop soon, and they said the donation will help them expand the services they offer.

We’re actually trying to create a jobs training program, where we take otherwise unemployable people and we teach me to do what we do,” Jesse Campbell, Executive Director of Non-Profit Wrench Inc., said. “Then while we’re teaching them that, we can help the community in the same way, so we can create this wrap around service for the community.”

The owner of Matt’s Body Shop and Tire Service said he hopes to collaborate Non-Profit Wrench Inc. in the future.