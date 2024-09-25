ABC 6 Spotlight on Business September 25
A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, September 25, showcasing three businesses in our area.
- Swoon Beauty Lounge (3660 Sarah Place NW Ste 102, Rochester)
- Taya McGovern and Kayla Richart are building a very successful business in Rochester NW and Saint Louis Park
- These Rochester entrepreneurs have expanded from downtown Rochester to a new location in NW Rochester
- Offering Lash Services, brow services, hydrafacials and more
- Instagram: swoon_beautylounge
- Anna Tobacco & Smoke Shop (232 S Broadway Ave, Albert Lea)
- Wide variety of products including large selection of cigars, glass products and more
- Other locations in Wabasha, Red Wing and Rochester
- Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Rally House Minnesota (Apache Mall, Rochester)
- Brings you the latest NFL, NHL, MLN, WNBA, NBA, College, and other gear
- Rally House is a fast-growing sports and local apparel retailer
- Over 200 stores nationwide, with locations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro, too
Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!
“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.
You can also find segments on our website.