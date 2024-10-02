ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 2

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 2, showcasing three businesses in our area.

Club Pilates (2575 Commerce Drive NW, Suite 105, Rochester) Reformer-based Pilates classes Classes for any age or fitness level Comprehensively-trained instructors Instagram: clubpilatesrochesternorth Club Pilates on Facebook



(2575 Commerce Drive NW, Suite 105, Rochester) AutoZone (3964 US Highway 52 NW, Rochester) Newly renovated space in Maplewood Square Shopping Center Over $1 million-dollar renovation according to permits; once a Fareway Foods grocery store Open daily 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; except Sunday hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.



(3964 US Highway 52 NW, Rochester) Halloween Express (4540 Main St SE & 3924 E Frontage Road, Rochester) Annual pop-up store in two Rochester locations Many Halloween costumes and accessories available Also located inside Maplewood Shopping Center, adjacent to AutoZone

(4540 Main St SE & 3924 E Frontage Road, Rochester)

Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!

“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.

You can also find segments on our website.