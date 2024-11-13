Spirit Airlines reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — More trouble could be on the horizon for airline passengers right before the holiday travel season.

Following two failed merger attempts, budget airline, Spirit, may be preparing to file for bankruptcy.

Already this year, the airline scaled back growth plans, furloughed workers, and prepared to sell planes. Meantime, domestic airfare is already up 10% from last year in what is expected to be the busiest travel season on record.