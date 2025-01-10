Spectrum outage caused by vandalism; repairs estimated to take until 2 p.m.

(ABC 6 News) – An unknown number of Rochester Spectrum customers experienced internet outages Friday morning.

Charter/Spectrum spokesman Chris Caporale said fiber cables were damaged by vandalism early Jan. 10.

Caporale did not answer questions about the number of customers affected, the nature of the vandalism, or the exact location of the outage.

“The outage is contained to some customers in northwest Rochester…this was not a widespread outage affecting the entire Rochester viewing area,” he wrote in an email.

Spectrum did not report the alleged vandalism to law enforcement, according to Rochester police.