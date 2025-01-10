Spectrum spokesperson says service restored to NW Rochester

Spectrum outage caused by vandalism

(ABC 6 News) – An unknown number of Rochester Spectrum customers experienced internet outages Friday, which lasted until around 4 p.m.

Charter/Spectrum spokesman Chris Caporale said fiber cables were damaged by vandalism early Jan. 10.

Caporale did not answer questions about the number of customers affected, the nature of the vandalism, or the exact location of the outage.

“The outage is contained to some customers in northwest Rochester…this was not a widespread outage affecting the entire Rochester viewing area,” he wrote in an email.

According to Rochester police, Spectrum made a property damage report near 3300 Broadway Ave. N around 11 a.m. The internet company reported a fiber optic line was cut overnight.

Caporale said service had been restored around 4:20 p.m. He said he was “unable to provide the number of impacted customers.”