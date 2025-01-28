Special election on Tuesday will fill vacant Minnesota senate district 60 seat

(ABC 6 news) – Some Minnesotans will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in a special election to fill a vacant seat in the state senate.

The senate district 60 seat was previously filled by senator Kari Dziedzic, but was left vacant when she passed away in December.

The outcome of the special election will decide the balance of power in the Minnesota senate. DFL candidate Doron Clark is running against Republican candidate Abigail Wolters for that seat.

The district includes most of northeast and southeast Minneapolis, and has typically favored Democrats in the past.