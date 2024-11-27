Special edition of 20/20 airing on ABC for 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Disney classic Mary Poppins is turning 60, and on Wednesday night, ABC is featuring a special edition of 20/20 about the film.

Mary Poppins stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke and is a bout a special nanny who helps out a dysfunctional family in her own magical ways.

Since its release in 1964, several generations have had flying kits, spoonfuls of sugar, and dancing penguins in their lives.

You can watch “The Untold Story of Mary Poppins – A Special Edition of 20/20” on ABC 6 Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

The movie will also air on ABC Thursday night at 7 p.m.