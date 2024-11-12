SPARK partners with the Rochester International Airport with Celebrations exhibit

(ABC 6 News) – SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester, Inc. is expanding its wings.

The museum is partnering with the Rochester International Airport (RST), a press release said Tuesday.

SPARK reopened a modular exhibit from the Freeman Foundation Asian Culture Exhibit Series at RST earlier this month. According to SPARK, the exhibit was created to help children learn about and understand Asian cultures.

Celebrations is reportedly designed to bring children and families together to explore New Year celebrations in South Korea, China, and Vietnam through the imagery of fireworks, lanterns, lotuses, and kites. Children can participate in activities such as drumming and storytelling.

“SPARK is focused on several values, including connecting to cultures. The Celebrations exhibit enhanced our already robust cultural education and programming,” said Heather Nessler, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Rochester. “We are also focused on providing access to our community. Our partnership with RST allows us to offer the power of play for families waiting for a loved one or departing for their next adventure.”

“This partnership allows us to enrich the airport experience for our passengers while also fostering a sense of community and understanding,” added Mary Gastner, Marketing & Communications Manager at RST. “We are grateful to be a part of this collaboration that will inspire curiosity and learning.”