SPARK offers free admission to those who present “I Voted” stickers

(ABC 6 News) — If you voted in Tuesday’s election, be sure to hold onto your “I Voted” stickers.

Now through November 8, you can use the sticker to receive a free admission card from SPARK.

The card will admit up to two people into the children’s museum located inside the Apache Mall, and you can use your two passes through the remainder of 2024.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but is closed on Mondays.