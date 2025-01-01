SPARK Museum’s “SPARK-ly” New Year’s Eve

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, dozens of young kids and their families got to ring in the new year a little early Tuesday at SPARK Children’s Museum.

The museum held its annual “SPARK-le New Year’s Eve” event with two sold-out family-friendly parties.

The yearly event returned with all the classic activities like a bubble dance party, hot chocolate to go, and the regular games and experiences that fill the space.

It also featured new activities like a photo booth and a “sock skating” space.

“It’s so nice,” said Molly Youssef, a parent of two young boys who attended this year’s morning party. “It’s important to have a place and space for these kids to explore and run around. There’s lots of great activities that we wouldn’t otherwise be doing at home.”

The kids also got to make a New Year’s wish – something Youssef’s son, Andrew, took advantage of with one simple goal in mind.

“In the summer, I want to go to the Vikings Kids Club and take a picture with my favorite player, Justin Jefferson,” he said.

The parties ended with SPARK’s iconic ball drop, kicking off 2025 just in time for bed.

The SPARK Museum will reopen for regular hours on New Year’s Day.