Space heater safety tips as winter temperatures approach

(ABC 6 News) — As temperatures drop outside, it is important to stay safe while trying to keep warm inside.

If you are using a space heater, make sure it is at least three feet away from anything and never near something that is flammable.

It is always a good idea to upgrade to an automatic shut-off unit if you don’t already have one.

Experts also say it is critical that space heaters are never plugged into a power strip and to always use a wall outlet.

Lastly, do not leave the space heater on for long periods of time or unattended.