Space heater safety tips as winter temperatures approach
(ABC 6 News) — As temperatures drop outside, it is important to stay safe while trying to keep warm inside.
If you are using a space heater, make sure it is at least three feet away from anything and never near something that is flammable.
It is always a good idea to upgrade to an automatic shut-off unit if you don’t already have one.
Experts also say it is critical that space heaters are never plugged into a power strip and to always use a wall outlet.
Lastly, do not leave the space heater on for long periods of time or unattended.